Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

