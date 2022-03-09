Citigroup Downgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Neutral

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.23.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

