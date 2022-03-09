Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Clarus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CLAR opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $792.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clarus by 333.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Clarus by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clarus by 654.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

