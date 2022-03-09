Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $23.38. Clarus shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 8,525 shares.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

