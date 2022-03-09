CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

