Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 327.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,611,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,214,000 after buying an additional 338,294 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

