Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,700,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,894,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BHC opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

