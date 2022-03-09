Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NYSE PSF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,259. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

