CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $37,043.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00102161 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.