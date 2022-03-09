Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.22

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.22 and last traded at $86.22, with a volume of 13381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $32,654,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 229,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

