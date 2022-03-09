Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NYSE:HII opened at $209.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average is $194.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

