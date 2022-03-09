Comerica Bank Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

