Comerica Bank Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in QCR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 262,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

