Comerica Bank Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $21,140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $38,838,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 75.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,216,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,434 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

