Comerica Bank Purchases 15,779 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.77.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

