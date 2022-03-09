Comerica Bank Sells 2,273 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Coherent by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coherent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Coherent by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 265,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

COHR opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.04 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

