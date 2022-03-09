Comerica Bank Sells 921 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 29.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 33.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

LGIH opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $141.79.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

