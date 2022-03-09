Comparing Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 59.69% -36.85% -32.38% Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00

Romeo Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 295.00%. Cepton has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.72%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Cepton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Cepton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 11.98 -$7.62 million $0.03 50.00 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Romeo Power.

Summary

Cepton beats Romeo Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Cepton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

