Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.55) to GBX 2,100 ($27.52) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.67.

Compass Group stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

