Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Up 7.6%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). 246,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 37,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.93 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

