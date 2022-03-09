Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Up 7.6%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). 246,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 37,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.93 ($0.06).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.
