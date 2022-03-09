Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE CFF traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.10. 10,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,077. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.02.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

