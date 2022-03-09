Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $215.50

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.50 and last traded at $215.50, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -920.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

