Contrasting PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 171.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Toray Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 40.06 $1.91 million $0.46 22.83 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.45 $431.98 million N/A N/A

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 87.37% 6.43% 6.32% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Toray Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Toray Industries (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

