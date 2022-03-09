Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Donald Strickland Sells 198,101 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,175,486.

Donald Strickland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$644,670.95.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$786.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.46. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

