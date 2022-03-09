Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%.
CRBP stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CRBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
