Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%.

CRBP stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

