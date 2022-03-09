Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Sells $270,500.00 in Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Clason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,116,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

