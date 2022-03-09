Cotton M. Cleveland Sells 1,859 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

