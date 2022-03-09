CRH plc (LON:CRH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CRH opened at GBX 3,121 ($40.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 2,773.99 ($36.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,024 ($52.73). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,679.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,695.32.

In other news, insider Richard Fearon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,035 ($65.97) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,944.44).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

