Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.
Shares of CRCT opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
