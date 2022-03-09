Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of CRCT opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

