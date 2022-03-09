CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,865,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,940,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,717,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

