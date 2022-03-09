CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
NASDAQ CRSP opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,865,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,940,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,717,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
