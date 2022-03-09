Critical Review: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) vs. Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Qiagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $670.53 million 13.30 $128.29 million $2.24 71.96 Qiagen $2.25 billion 4.28 $512.60 million $2.21 19.11

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Repligen. Qiagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 19.13% 10.58% 8.21% Qiagen 22.76% 20.58% 10.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Repligen and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repligen presently has a consensus target price of $306.14, suggesting a potential upside of 89.93%. Given Repligen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than Qiagen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Qiagen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The firm automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D, and industrial applications, primarily forensics). The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

