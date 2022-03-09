Critical Review: Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) & Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vivendi alerts:

This table compares Vivendi and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $18.38 billion 0.71 $1.64 billion N/A N/A Frontier Communications $6.41 billion 0.00 $4.96 billion ($1.50) -0.04

Frontier Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivendi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications 77.29% 238.72% 31.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vivendi and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 3 12 0 2.80 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivendi currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Vivendi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivendi is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Vivendi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ segment involves in publishing and distribution of premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia, and production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. The Havas segment is a communications group spanning all the communications disciplines. The Editis segment encompasses selling and distribution of literature, educational and reference book. The Gameloft segment engages in creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment includes vivendi ticketing and live performances through olympia production, festival production, and the venues in Paris. The New Initiatives segment consists of dailymotion and Group Vivendi Africa. Th

Frontier Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.