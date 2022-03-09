Critical Survey: Affinity Bancshares (AFBI) versus Its Rivals

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ: AFBI – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Affinity Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Affinity Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares Competitors 118 447 269 17 2.22

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Affinity Bancshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affinity Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.56% 6.44% 0.96% Affinity Bancshares Competitors 23.54% 8.95% 0.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million $7.57 million 13.41 Affinity Bancshares Competitors $142.43 million $39.77 million 18.39

Affinity Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Affinity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares rivals beat Affinity Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

