Critical Survey: UDR (NYSE:UDR) vs. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and UDR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 UDR 0 4 7 0 2.64

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.96%. UDR has a consensus target price of $60.35, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than UDR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and UDR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $427.54 million 0.92 -$26.66 million ($0.81) -7.51 UDR $1.29 billion 14.27 $150.02 million $0.48 120.54

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -6.24% -7.95% -1.51% UDR 11.62% 4.50% 1.36%

Summary

UDR beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

