Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

CRON stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

