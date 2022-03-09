Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

