Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 680 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Middleby by 203.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $201.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.82. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

