Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 6,161 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in FirstService by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in FirstService by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FirstService by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $132.42 and a one year high of $202.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.81.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

FirstService Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.