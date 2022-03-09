Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

