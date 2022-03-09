Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Hock Huat Goh Sells 2,030 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

