CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0016 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,841,710 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

