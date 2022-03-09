CSI Compressco (CCLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $206.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.99%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSI Compressco stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

