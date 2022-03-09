CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) PT Set at C$2.30 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.30 target price on CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CUB stock opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$187.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

