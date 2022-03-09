Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,175,790. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.