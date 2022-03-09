Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 11,498 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 243.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

