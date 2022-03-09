Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 35,298 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCRR. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of TCRR opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.