Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 49,667 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,667 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

J stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

