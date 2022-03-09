Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Q2 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,235. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE QTWO opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.