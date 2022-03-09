Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $7.95 on Wednesday, hitting $264.56. 42,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

