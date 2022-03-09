Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.17. 59,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $332.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.23 and its 200-day moving average is $363.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.79 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.